Three-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 5-1 Victory Over Iowa
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles rode a three-goal second period to victory Friday night, taking a 5-1 win over the Iowa Wild. Alex Galchenyuk tallied two goals for the Eagles and Callahan Burke recorded a goal and an assist. Joe Hicketts scored Iowa's only goal.
The goaltenders kept the game scoreless through one period, with Jesper Wallstedt (19 saves) stopping nine shots and Justus Annunen (36 saves) turning aside 12. Wallstedt provided the biggest stop of the period for the Wild with less than two minutes remaining when he stoned Charles Hudon with a windmill glove save.
Galchenyuk broke the deadlock 51 seconds into the second period on a power play. Ben Meyers found Galchenyuk in the slot for a shot over the left shoulder of Wallstedt to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.
The Eagles extended their lead 38 seconds later when Wyatt Aamodt fired a wrister from the blue line that Burke redirected past Wallstedt.
Galchenyuk struck again at 12:01 of the middle frame to give Colorado a 3-0 lead with a short side shot that squeezed between Wallstedt's blocker and the post.
The Wild got on the board at 17:47 of the second period on a power play when Adam Beckman set Hicketts up at the point for a one-time blast that made the score 3-1. Sammy Walker picked up his eighth assist of the season on the play.
Colorado carried the two-goal lead into the second intermission but Iowa led the shot count 25-19.
Brad Hunt restored the three-goal lead for the Eagles with a backhand wraparound at 5:55 of the third period that slipped between the legs of Wallstedt. Alex Beaucage scored on an empty net with 39 seconds remaining to finish off the 5-1 Colorado victory.
The Wild outshot the Eagles 37-24. Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play while Colorado went 1-for-4 on with the man advantage.
The Wild and the Eagles meet again Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. CST at Budweiser Events Center.
