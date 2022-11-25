Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 5-2

November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights lost to the San Jose Barracuda, 5-2, Friday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center.

Jonas Rondbjerg got Henderson on the board first 8:06 into the first period. He was assisted by Byron Froese and Pavel Dorofeyev. The lead was short-live though, with Montana Onyebuchi tying it up just 49 seconds later.

Just past the halfway point in the second, Tristen Robins broke the tie on a Barracuda power play and put San Jose in the lead for the first time in the contest. Byron Froese answered back with his second point and first goal of the night, assisted by Daniil Miromanov and Sakari Manninen.

The Barracuda were dominant in the third frame. Thomas Bordeleau was credited with the first goal of the period, and was assisted by William Eklund and Montana Onyebuchi. His was followed by Andrew Agozzino, and an empty-netter was notched by Jeffrey Viel. San Jose ended the night with a 5-2 win.

The Henderson Silver Knights will be back at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday for a 5 p.m. PT puck drop against the San Diego Gulls. Fans can purchase tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.