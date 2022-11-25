Wolf Pack Welcome Bears for Weekend Back-To-Back Set

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack returns home this evening, opening a three-game homestand at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. Tonight, the Hershey Bears come to town for the first of a weekend back-to-back between the sides.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bears this season, and the second of three at the XL Center. The sides will wrap up the Hartford portion of their series tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. This is also the third meeting between the teams in a stretch where they will meet four times over the course of a week.

The season series concludes back in Hershey on February 11th.

The Atlantic Division rivals split a weekend back-to-back on November 19th and 20th, with Hartford taking the last meeting 4-2 on the 20th. Andy Welinski opened the scoring, lighting the lamp on the game's first shot just under four minutes into the game. The Bears would respond with goals from Julian Napravnik and Henrik Borgstrom, giving them a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Napravnik's goal was the first of his career.

Ben Harpur tied the game 51 seconds into the middle frame, tapping home a rebound shorthanded for his second goal of the season. Just over five minutes later, Ty Emberson would blast home a one-timer for his first goal with the Wolf Pack. That marker would stand as the game-winner, while Will Cuylle cemented the victory with a late empty net goal.

The Bears did win the weekend opener on the 19th, taking a 6-1 decision from the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are 7-2-0-0 in their last nine meetings with the Bears and have won the last four at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened a three-in-four set on Wednesday night in Bridgeport, dropping a 6-3 decision to the rival Islanders. Otto Koivula scored twice for the Isles, opening the scoring at 1:21 of the game and potting the game-winning marker in the third period. Jeff Kubiak, Samuel Bolduc, Chris Terry, and Cole Bardreau also scored for the Islanders. Bobby Trivigno, Will Cuylle, and Ben Harpur lit the lamp for Hartford in a three-goal third period, but it would not be enough to complete the comeback.

Cuylle and Harpur have both scored in back-to-back games, while forward Karl Henriksson has three assists in his last two outings. Harpur also collected two assists on Wednesday night and has four points (2 g, 2 a) and a +5 rating in his last two games.

Andy Welinski leads the Wolf Pack in points with ten (3 g, 7 a) on the season, while forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi are tied for the team lead in goals with five each.

The Wolf Pack have points in all six games at the XL Center this season (3-0-0-3).

Bears Outlook:

The Bears opened this stretch of four out of five games on the road with a 2-1 victory in Springfield over the Thunderbirds on Wednesday night. Forward Martin Frk opened the scoring 17:04 into the second period for the T-Birds, but Connor McMichael would respond just 22 seconds later with his first goal of the season. Mason Morelli broke the tie 8:18 into the third, scoring an unassisted goal that would stand as the eventual winner.

On Wednesday, the Bears recalled defenseman Michael Kim from loan to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The club also added forward Kevin O'Neil on a professional tryout (PTO) from the Stingrays. O'Neil played the 2021-22 season at the XL Center as a member of the UConn Huskies.

Morelli leads the Bears in points with twelve (3 g, 9 a). Rookie forward Ethen Frank, meanwhile, leads the Bears in goals with five.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey!

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Hershey Bears return to town. Join us for postgame pictures on the ice with Wolf Pack players! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

