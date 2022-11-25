Monsters Drop First Game of Home-and-Home Series 4-1 to Marlies

November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-0-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Adam Gaudette notched a power-play tally at 11:03 of the opening frame leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Emil Bemstrom converted on the man advantage at 1:30 off feeds from Josh Dunne and Kirill Marchenko to tie the game 1-1. The Marlies responded with three unanswered goals starting with Nick Abruzzese on the power play at 7:55 followed by empty-net tallies from Alex Steeves at 18:44 and Joseph Blandisi at 19:43 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves in defeat while Toronto's Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters make a quick trip to visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, November 26, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

TOR 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 1/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 28 2/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 24 2 3-3-0

TOR Woll W 20 1 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 8-6-0-2, 3rd North Division

Toronto Record: 11-5-1-0, 1st North Division

GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.