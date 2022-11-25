Monsters Drop First Game of Home-and-Home Series 4-1 to Marlies
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-0-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Toronto's Adam Gaudette notched a power-play tally at 11:03 of the opening frame leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Emil Bemstrom converted on the man advantage at 1:30 off feeds from Josh Dunne and Kirill Marchenko to tie the game 1-1. The Marlies responded with three unanswered goals starting with Nick Abruzzese on the power play at 7:55 followed by empty-net tallies from Alex Steeves at 18:44 and Joseph Blandisi at 19:43 bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves in defeat while Toronto's Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for the win.
The Monsters make a quick trip to visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, November 26, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
TOR 1 0 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 1/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf
TOR 28 2/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan L 24 2 3-3-0
TOR Woll W 20 1 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 8-6-0-2, 3rd North Division
Toronto Record: 11-5-1-0, 1st North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
