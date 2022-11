San Diego Gulls to Host Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Saturday, November 26

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer™ game on Saturday, Nov. 26 when the Gulls host the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first time in franchise history at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The Gulls and the AHL are proud to join the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative.

The Hockey Fights Cancer™ campaign, uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, San Diego is one of 17 AHL member clubs designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer™ awareness night.

The Gulls will wear a new lavender jersey for Hockey Fights Cancer™ throughout the Nov. 26 contest. Select game-worn player jerseys will be autographed and available for a jersey raffle on the concourse at Section 10 beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at the conclusion of the second intermission. A select number of game-worn player jerseys will be autographed and available for an online auction during the contest. For more information and to participate in the online fundraisers, please visit sandiegogulls.com/auction or text HOCKEYFIGHTS to 76278. All proceeds raised via the fundraisers will be donated to Relay for Life San Diego. 

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host its third Surprise Puck Sale on Saturday evening, with pucks commemorating Hockey Fights Cancer™. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase).

"I Fight For" signs will be available at each entrance of Pechanga Arena San Diego until the midway point of the second period. Fans will be asked to fill out and hold up their card(s) during a stoppage during the second period.

Gulls Hockey Fights Cancer™ jerseys and merchandise will be sold at merchandise stands and are available via the Gulls online at SANDIEGOGULLS.COM/SHOP

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer™ are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through sandiegogulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

