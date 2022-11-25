Griffins Reassign Trenton Bliss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday reassigned forward Trenton Bliss to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for five games with the Griffins, totaling eight penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in four contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting three points (1-2-3), eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

