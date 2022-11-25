Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles

Iowa Wild (6-4-2-2; 14 pts.) at Colorado Eagles (10-5-1-0; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head west for the first time in the 2022-23 season and take on the Colorado Eagles on Friday evening at 8:05 p.m. CST. The matchup is the first of a back-to-back between the two clubs. The Wild are 4-2-0-2 all-time against the Eagles.

BEST OF THE WEST

Colorado enters Friday's game with the highest winning percentage (0.656) and point total (21) in the Pacific Division. The Eagles trail only the Admirals in both categories. Colorado is tied with Ontario for the best home win percentage (0.750) in the Western Conference. Iowa ranks second in the conference and third overall in the AHL in road win percentage (0.786) with a 5-1-1-0 record through seven games, trailing only Milwaukee (0.875) and Providence (0.917).

SCORE FIRST

- Iowa has scored first in all six of its wins, which include five road victories

- The Wild have not lost when scoring first, and are 0-4-2-2 when opponents scores first

- Iowa went 14-21-3-3 when conceding the first goal last season

- Nic Petan is the only player who has scored first twice for the Wild this season

HOT HANDS

- Justus Annunen enters the weekend set with a four-game undefeated streak (3-0-1) dating back to a 3-2 win over Henderson on Oct. 28

- The following Eagles are on point streaks; Brad Hunt, four games (0-5=5), Mitchell Vande Sompel, three games (0-3=3), Mikhael Maltsev, three games (3-0=3)

