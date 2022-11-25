Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they continue a road trip with the first of two straight games versus the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Hershey Bears (10-4-2-0) at Hartford Wolf Pack (5-6-1-3)

November 25, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 17 | XL Center

Referees: Casey Terreri (#75), Alex Ross (#7)

Linespersons: Brent Colby (#7), Trevor Disbennett (#54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Capitals Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey was in action on Wednesday, scoring a 2-1 victory at Springfield. The win was just Hershey's second road victory of the season. After a scoreless first 20 minutes, the T-Birds struck first in the middle stanza on a goal off a faceoff from sniper Martin Frk at 7:04. Just 22 seconds later, Hershey responded as Connor McMichael scored his first goal of the season, cutting to the slot and roofing a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Joel Hofer. In the third period, just after Hershey killed a penalty to Aaron Ness, Mason Morelli stole the puck and skated in on a breakaway, beating Hofer five-hole for the game-winning goal. Springfield outshot Hershey 27-25, and both teams failed to score on the power play as Hershey went 0-for-2 and Springfield 0-for-5.

SHEP SAVES DAY:

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard stopped 26 shots on Wednesday to earn his fourth consecutive win. His sensational diving glove save in the third period earned the #2 play on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. Shepard has posted a 1.48 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in his four-game win streak, and the Minnesota native has allowed just one goal in each of his previous three starts. Overall this season, the netminder ranks second in the AHL with a 1.80 goals-against average and third in the league with .935 save percentage, and he's unbeaten in regulation with a 4-0-2 record.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

The Bears play back-to-back games in Hartford this weekend, marking the last two visits to the XL Center this season. This is the fourth of six meetings between the two clubs, with Hershey holding a 1-2-0-0 record in head-to-head games. The Chocolate and White fell at the XL Center on Oct. 28 by a score of 4-2 before splitting a pair of games at GIANT Center, winning 6-1 on Nov. 19 and dropping a 4-2 decision on Nov. 20. The last time the Bears won at the XL Center was on Mar. 7, 2020 as Hershey earned a 4-1 victory just a few days before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BORGY'S STREAKING :

Hershey forward Henrik Borgstrom has registered points in each of Hershey's last three games. Borgstrom tallied an assist on Connor McMichael's second period tally on Wednesday, giving him four points (2g, 2a) over the past three contests. He has points in four of his past five games, and versus the Wolf Pack last weekend he contributed a goal in each of Hershey's games, and was the First Star in the victory for the Chocolate and White on Nov. 19. Borgstrom has collected nine points (4g, 5a) in 16 games for the Bears this season.

BEARS BITES:

Mason Morelli scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve contest. It marks the second straight year he scored the winning goal the day before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, 2021, Morelli scored his first goal with the Bears in Hershey's 4-3 overtime win over Providence...With another perfect performance on Wednesday, Hershey's penalty kill now ranks fourth in the AHL at 86.2%....Hershey is allowing 25.69 shots per game, and just 2.25 goals per game, both the lowest marks in the AHL...The Bears are 5-0-0-0 when defenseman Jake Massie dresses this season...Newly-signed Hershey forward Kevin O'Neil finished his collegiate hockey career at the University of Connecticut, which plays its home games at the XL Center...Connor McMichael has registered four shots in each of his two games with Hershey. His goal on Wednesday was his first AHL tally since May 16, 2021 when he ended the 2020-21 season with four points (1g, 3a) in a win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

