Belleville Sens Confirm Promotional and Theme Game Schedule for 2024-25 Campaign

August 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to confirm the dates for the Club's 2024-25 promotional games and activations.

The B-Sens will host 26 promotional and theme games this season and to fans' hockey experience through things like giveaways, specialty jerseys, player meet-and-greets, post-game activations and more. The Senators will kick off the promo schedule with Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA on October 19 and 20, with matchups against the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch, respectively.

Also included in this year's promotional schedule are the usual fan favourites like the Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, and Hockey Fights Cancer, along with some new activations like the Belleville Sens "NextGen Game" and a tribute night recognizing the 1999 Ontario Hockey League Champion Belleville Bulls.

The 2024-25 Belleville Senators promo dates are as follows, with specific details about each promotional night to be released ahead of those games:

October 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA (vs Utica Comets)

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Halloween Night (vs Providence Bruins)

November 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 - Military Appreciation Night (vs Laval Rocket)

Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Student Night presented by Loyalist College (vs Laval Rocket)

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Hockey Fights Cancer Night (vs Laval Rocket)

December 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Gleaners' Food Drive Night (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Teddy Bear Toss (vs Rochester Americans)

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Belleville Bulls Celebration Game (vs Rochester Americans)

Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Holiday Celebration Game presented by McDowell's Independent Grocer (vs Springfield Thunderbirds)

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - New Year Kids Countdown (vs Utica Comets)

January 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 - Bell Let's Talk Night (vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Family Fun Day (vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Teacher Appreciation Night (vs Hershey Bears)

February 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Indigenous Communities Night (vs Utica Comets)

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Valentine's Day Game (vs Toronto Marlies)

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Family Day Classic (vs Utica Comets)

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Season Seat Member Appreciation Night (vs Manitoba Moose)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Women in Sports Night (vs Manitoba Moose)

March 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 - Sens Stampede (vs Bridgeport Islanders)

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - St. Patrick's Day Game (vs Bridgeport Islanders)

Friday, March 21, 2025 - Road to the AHL Night presented by Mackay Insurance (vs Toronto Marlies)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Belleville Sens "NextGen" Night (vs Cleveland Monsters)

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Pride Night (vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

April 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 - Community Heroes Night presented by Bell (vs Rochester Americans)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board. (vs Laval Rocket)

Fans can put a deposit down for a group experience at any of these promotional games, or other Belleville Sens home games at CAA Arena, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are slated to go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.