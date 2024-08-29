Texas Stars Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the club's full promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Stars' 36-game home schedule features 15 different theme nights and weekends, 14 different giveaway items, and eight different warm-up or game-worn specialty jerseys.

Some of the fan-favorite themes returning this season are two Military Appreciation Weekends (Nov. 9-10 and Mar. 14-15), Jurassic Night (Jan. 4), Renaissance Faire Night (Jan. 19) and Star Wars© Night (Jan. 31). Some of the brand new themes in 2024-25 include Fallout Night (Oct. 26) and Kids Day (Apr. 6).

The team will sport a variety of specialty jerseys throughout the season and feature some highly-coveted giveaway items, such as the Red Poppy Blanket (Nov. 9), Stars Jersey House Flag (Nov. 23), Safari Hat (Jan. 4), Goalie Mini Stick (Mar. 1) and Alex Petrovic Bobblehead (Apr. 5).

Full, 24-game, and 12-game ticket packages are on sale now, and individual game tickets will go on sale Sept. 3.

H-E-B Nights return for every weeknight home game Mondays through Thursdays throughout the season. When fans bring any H-E-B branded, non-perishable food item to the H-E-B Center box office, they can get a $5 discount on their ticket purchase for that weeknight game.

The Texas Stars Family Four-Packs are back this season, presented by new partner Pepsi Zero Sugar. Pepsi is now the official soft drink provider of the Texas Stars & H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Pepsi Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs start at just $19 per person, featuring four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks for any Friday, Saturday or Sunday home game.

Fans over 21 can also enjoy $3 domestic draft beers at every Friday home game.

Here's a breakdown of all the exciting promotions and giveaway items during the season:

OCTOBER

Hockey is back in central Texas on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 as the Stars welcome the Henderson Silver Knights for Opening Weekend, presented by Visit Cedar Park. Celebrate the new season, as well as the first-ever meetings between Texas and Henderson...and don't forget to pick up your Stars Magnet Schedule, which will be handed out both nights.

Hot off the presses in the first month of the season is a brand-new theme. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 26 for Fallout Night, in partnership with Bethesda Studios, based on the award-winning Fallout video game franchise. Arrive early for the Bottle Cap Pin giveaway before the Stars host the Iowa Wild and download the DASH Auction App to bid on one of the special Fallout warm-up jerseys.

NOVEMBER

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by Pepsi, arrives just in time for Veteran's Day. Come out to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10 as Texas hosts the Manitoba Moose. Make sure to check out the third and final variation of our Red Poppy specialty jerseys, which will be worn in warm-ups Saturday and during the game Sunday. Make sure to arrive early Saturday to take advantage of the Red Poppy Blanket giveaway.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night is back Friday, Nov. 22 as the Stars face the Rockford IceHogs. The players will be wearing special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during the game, and those will be auctioned that night. The very next night, don't miss out on the one-of-a-kind Stars Jersey House Flag giveaway item, presented by H-E-B.

DECEMBER

After returning from their longest road trip of the season, the Stars' annual Teddy Bear Toss is Friday, Dec. 13 against the Chicago Wolves. Bring new teddy bears and stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the Stars score their first goal. We will then donate all the stuffed animals to Operation Blue Santa. The next night is Ringo's Birthday, presented by Texas Children's Hospital Austin. Make sure your favorite mascot's birthday is extra special by arriving early so your kids can collect the Ringo Youth Replica Jersey.

Finish the 2024 part of the home schedule by taking in the Stars' annual Winter Wonderland, presented by H-E-B, on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Bring your holiday cheer to lead the team into break and enjoy the festivities outside the arena before the game as Texas hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins. We also think you'll enjoy our special Winter Wonderland warm-up jerseys.

JANUARY

Last year's inaugural Jurassic Night was such a huge success, we're doing it again on Saturday, Jan. 4, as Texas welcomes the Tucson Roadrunners. Make sure you get to the arena early for the Safari Hat giveaway, and just wait until you see the specialty jerseys the team will be sporting in warm-ups.

Saturday, Jan. 18, collect one of our Texas Stars Notebooks, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, which will be given away before the game against the Milwaukee Admirals. The mid-month weekend series then carries into Sunday for our third-annual Renaissance Faire Night. Last year's cooler weather didn't hold us back from having a great time, so make sure you're here on Jan. 19 for all the festivities leading up to the 5:00 p.m. game on Jan. 19.

Finally, we end the month of January with a bang. You will definitely want to get your tickets as soon as possible for our ever-popular Star Wars© Night on Friday, Jan. 31 as the Stars take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. And make sure you're ready to bid on the special Star Wars© warm-up jerseys throughout the night.

FEBRUARY

The Stars and Firebirds clash again on Saturday, Feb. 1, and fans who arrive early will receive a Hockey Puck Bottle Opener, presented by Bud Light. Just one week later, we're giving away a Texas Stars Mouse Pad made from recycled materials, presented by Waste Management, as Texas hosts Rockford.

Pink in the Rink Weekend, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, hits the ice Feb. 21-22 as the Stars take on the Colorado Eagles. The players will wear specialty pink jerseys in warm-ups Friday and during Saturday's game, which you can bid on from your phone throughout the weekend. Arrive early on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the Stars Pink Rally Towel giveaway.

MARCH

A popular giveaway item kicks off the month of March, as fans who arrive early Mar. 1 will receive a Goalie Mini Stick, presented by Pepsi, before the Texas faces off against Chicago. The next evening will be a pup-tastic game for dog lovers to attend, as it's our annual Pucks 'n Paws Night, presented by Raising Canes. The Sunday game will start at 5:00 p.m. (and don't forget to purchase a doggie ticket if you plan on bringing your pup!)

Military Appreciation Weekend returns in md-March, as the Stars host the Cleveland Monsters on Mar. 14-15. Texas will again wear specialty jerseys in warm-ups Friday and during Saturday's game, which will be auctioned throughout the weekend. Fans who arrive early for Saturday's game will receive a Military Appreciation Hat.

APRIL

Everybody loves collecting bobbleheads and we have a great one for you early in the final month of the regular season. Arrive early on Saturday, Apr. 5 to collect the Alex Petrovic Bobblehead, presented by Bud Light, before we take on Milwaukee. Come back Sunday, Apr. 6 for another new promotion great for the entire family: Kids Day, presented by Community Impact. Your kids will love the fun activities planned at the arena leading up to the 5:00 p.m. game time.

Last, but certainly not least, Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union, is Apr. 19 as Texas hosts Manitoba. The final giveaway item is a Wrist Lanyard, and cool prizes will be given out throughout the game to celebrate the best fans in the AHL in the regular season finale.

**Promotional Schedule subject to change.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale Sept. 3.

