Toronto Marlies Name Steve Sullivan Assistant Coach

August 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that Steve Sullivan has been hired as an assistant coach. He will join John Gruden's coaching staff for the upcoming season, which includes assistant Michael Dyck, goaltending coach Hannu Toivonen and video coach Troy Paquette.

Sullivan, 50, most recently served as the Assistant General Manager of the Arizona Coyotes from 2017 to 2021, overseeing the club's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He previously worked in Arizona's player development department asa coach and served as director in 2016-17.

As a player, the Timmins, Ontario native skated in 1,011 regular season games and50 playoff contests with the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes, recording 290 goals and 457 assists. He also appeared in 143 career AHL games with the Albany River Rats, collecting 171 points (72 goals, 99 assists) and capturing the Calder Cup in 1995.

Sullivan was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the ninth round (233rd overall) of the 1994 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

