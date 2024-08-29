Firebirds Sign ECHL All-Rookie Cade Borchardt

August 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Cade Borchardt has been signed for the 2024-25 season.

Borchardt signs his first AHL contract following a standout rookie season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. The 26-year-old led all ECHL rookies with 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) in 71 games and added 5 goals and 6 assists in 18 postseason games. The regular season performance earned Borchardt a ECHL All-Rookie Team nod.

Before turning pro, Borchardt played four seasons for the Minnesota State University - Mankato where he served as the team's captain for his senior year. Borchardt played in 121 games for the Mavericks, notching 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists). The Burnsville, MN native played junior hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League.

