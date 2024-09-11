Toronto Marlies Announce 5 Player Signings

September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forwards Robert Mastrosimone and Zach Solow and defencemen Tommy Miller and Matteo Pietroniro to one-year AHL contracts. Defenceman Ryan McCleary has also been signed to a one-year AHL contract.

Mastrosimone, 23, recorded 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 45 games with the Marlies this past season and skated in three playoff games. The Bay Shore, New York native appeared in 121 career NCAA games with Arizona State University and BostonUniversity where he registered 32 goals and 60 assists. Prior to his NCAA career, the 5'10, 170-pound forward collected 47 goals and 58 assists in 114games with the Chicago Steel (USHL). He was originally drafted by the DetroitRed Wings in the second round (54th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Solow, 25, recorded 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 66 games with the Marlies in the 2023-24 season, including two game-winning goals. He also collected two assists in three playoff games. The Naples, Florida native captured the KellyCup in 2022 with the Florida Everblades (ECHL). Before his professional career, the 5'9, 185-pound forward appeared in 132 career NCAA games with NortheasternUniversity, registering 44 goals and 60 assists through four seasons.

Miller, 25, recorded one goal and four assists in 44 games with the Marlies this past season and appeared in two playoff games, picking up two assists. The WestBloomfield, Michigan native split the 2022-23 season between the Marlies and the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), picking up seven assists in 40 games withToronto. He had six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 15 games with the Growlers and also added two goals and three assists in 16 playoff games. The 6'2, 194-pound defenceman appeared in 174 career NCAA games between Michigan StateUniversity and Northeastern University, registering 36 points (6 goals, 30assists) and capturing the NCAA (Hockey East) Championship in 2021-22.

Pietroniro, 25, registered two goals and seven assists in 41 games this past season with the Marlies. He also skated in three playoff games, picking up one goal and one assist. The Boise, Idaho native played in 64 games with the Growlers from 2021 to 2023, collecting 30 points (5 goals, 25 assists). The 6'1, 185-pound defenceman also appeared in games with the Chicago Steel (USHL) where he was captain in 2018-19.

McCleary, 21, appeared in 56 games with the Swift Current Broncos (WHL) in 2023-24, setting career highs in assists (25) and points (36). He also recorded six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in nine playoff games. The 6'3", 181-pound defenceman had previously skated in 147 games over three seasons with thePortland Winterhawks where he registered 21 goals and 47 assists. The SwiftCurrent, Saskatchewan native was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

TheToronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves andJoseph Woll.

