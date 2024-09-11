Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.
Season Long Promotions
Military Discount: Active military and veterans can show a military ID at the Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office to purchase a discounted $20 ticket, limited to one per military ID per game.
Price Chopper Home Ice AdvantEdge: Any fan that presents his or her Price Chopper AdvantEdge card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to the select games for just $20 per ticket, all fees included.
Kinney Drugs tHRiVe Discount: Fans who present their tHRiVe Rewards card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to any regular season Friday night home Crunch game for just $20 per ticket, limited to one per person per game.
The Summit Federal Credit Union Nights: Fans who present their The Summit FCU bank card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase discounted tickets to games on Oct. 12, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, March 1 and March 22.
Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $100 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game. Not available for purchase day of game.
*Additional fees may apply
Theme Nights and Promotions
Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Belleville Senators - 2024-25 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital
Special pregame ceremony celebrating a new season of Crunch hockey
Fans will receive a giveaway courtesy of Upstate University Hospital
Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins -Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center
Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening for underserved women
Mystery pucks featuring the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center logos will be available for purchase
Fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game
Magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Halloween Spooktacular presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan (NY529)
Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes
Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the ice after the game
Drawstring bag giveaway for children 12 and under, courtesy of NY529
Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Belleville Senators - Eras Night presented by Fan Cave Tickets
The Upstate Medical University Arena will turn into a stop on the Eras Tour with music from Taylor Swift
Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Military Appreciation Night presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
The Crunch will wear special Military Appreciation Night jerseys
All active and retired members of the United States Military and their families with valid identification are offered complimentary tickets, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union, local organizations and fan donations
Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Utica Comets - Toyota Frozen Dome Classic 10 th Anniversary
The Crunch are celebrating 10 years since setting the United States indoor attendance record of 30,715 fans at Syracuse University's then Carrier Dome on Nov. 22, 2014
The team will wear Toyota Frozen Dome Classic jerseys
Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Hershey Bears - Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame
The Crunch will hold a ceremony inducting the first-ever class into the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame
Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Rochester Americans - Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting Upstate Cancer Center
The Crunch will raise funds for cancer research at the Upstate Cancer Center
The team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys
Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Hershey Bears - Star Wars Night
The first game of the Crunch-Con series
Spend the night with your favorite Star Wars characters
Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Utica Comets - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss
When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice
All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated
Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Racing Night
Motorsports fans are invited to celebrate their love of racing with representatives from local tracks and drivers
Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Rochester Americans - Dinosaur Night
The Crunch are going prehistoric and bringing dinosaurs to the Upstate Medical University Arena
Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Utica Comets - Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services
Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the Upstate Medical University Arena
Discounted tickets for children 12 and under
Friday, January 24 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Emo Night
The team will play music from all your favorite Warped Tour bands
Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Rochester Americans - Wizarding Night
The second game of the Crunch-Con series
Wizards of all ages are invited out for a magical night
Friday, February 21 vs. Toronto Marlies - Hockey Is For Everyone Night
The team will wear special Pride jerseys
Saturday, March 1 vs. Rochester Americans - Mental Wellness Night
The team will share messaging supporting positive mental wellness
Saturday, March 22 vs. Rochester Americans - Retro Game Night
The final game of the Crunch-Con series
The team will pay homage to classic and retro video games
Saturday, March 29 vs. Rochester Americans - Syracuse Canal Mules Night
The Canal Mules return to Syracuse as the Crunch take on an alternate identity for one night
The team will wear special Canal Mules jerseys
Friday, April 4 vs. Toronto Marlies - Pucks For Paws presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union
Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch
The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations
Saturday, April 19 vs. Utica Comets - Fan Appreciation Night
Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times
Specialty Group Nights
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Laval Rocket - French Night
Local French classes are invited to celebrate the French language
Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Utica Comets - Lung Cancer Awareness Night presented by Upstate Cancer Center
The team will share messaging and information about lung cancer
The Upstate Cancer Center will have a table on the concourse
Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Rochester Americans - Pediatrics Night presented by Upstate University Hospital
The team at Upstate will highlight pediatric care
Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Utica Comets - Literacy Night
Library card holders within the Onondaga County Public Library system will have a night at the Crunch
Friday, February 7 vs. Utica Comets - Upstate Employees Night
Employees at Upstate University Hospital will have a night out at the Crunch
Friday, March 28 vs. Utica Comets - Stroke Awareness Night presented by Upstate Stroke Center
The team will share messaging and information about strokes
The Upstate Stroke Center will have a table on the concourse
More information about additional nights, including the dates, will be announced later this season.
Along with the above nights, the Crunch will also hold Crunch Bunch Nights presented by Apex Entertainment on Nov. 2, Dec. 14, Jan. 20, Feb. 28 and March 29. On these nights, all Crunch Bunch members will receive a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets for family and friends may be purchased at a discounted rate of $20. Fans can sign up young fans for Crunch Bunch at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchbunch.
The team also has Season Ticket Holder Redemption Nights on Nov. 27, Jan. 15, Feb. 21, March 12 and April 12. Redemption nights allow season ticket holders to turn in any unused tickets for new tickets to the selected redemption night.
Fans can additionally participate in Adopt-A-Kid Nights on Nov. 1, Jan. 15 and Feb. 22. Adopt-A-Kid Nights provide underprivileged kids and nonprofit organizations with tickets to a Crunch game courtesy of fan donations and corporate partnerships.
The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2024
- Condors and Valley Strong Credit Union Launch Adopt-A-School - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Announce 5 Player Signings - Toronto Marlies
- Flyers and Rangers Announce Rookie Series Rosters - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 2
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Jujhar Khaira, Are Nazarian to AHL Contracts, Forward Joel Teasdale to PTO
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule
- Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale Now