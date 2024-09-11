Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.

Season Long Promotions

Military Discount: Active military and veterans can show a military ID at the Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office to purchase a discounted $20 ticket, limited to one per military ID per game.

Price Chopper Home Ice AdvantEdge: Any fan that presents his or her Price Chopper AdvantEdge card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to the select games for just $20 per ticket, all fees included.

Kinney Drugs tHRiVe Discount: Fans who present their tHRiVe Rewards card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase tickets to any regular season Friday night home Crunch game for just $20 per ticket, limited to one per person per game.

The Summit Federal Credit Union Nights: Fans who present their The Summit FCU bank card at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office or Crunch Guest Services office will be able to purchase discounted tickets to games on Oct. 12, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, March 1 and March 22.

Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $100 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game. Not available for purchase day of game.

Theme Nights and Promotions

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Belleville Senators - 2024-25 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital

Special pregame ceremony celebrating a new season of Crunch hockey

Fans will receive a giveaway courtesy of Upstate University Hospital

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins -Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening for underserved women

Mystery pucks featuring the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center logos will be available for purchase

Fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game

Magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Halloween Spooktacular presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan (NY529)

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes

Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the ice after the game

Drawstring bag giveaway for children 12 and under, courtesy of NY529

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Belleville Senators - Eras Night presented by Fan Cave Tickets

The Upstate Medical University Arena will turn into a stop on the Eras Tour with music from Taylor Swift

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Military Appreciation Night presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

The Crunch will wear special Military Appreciation Night jerseys

All active and retired members of the United States Military and their families with valid identification are offered complimentary tickets, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union, local organizations and fan donations

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Utica Comets - Toyota Frozen Dome Classic 10 th Anniversary

The Crunch are celebrating 10 years since setting the United States indoor attendance record of 30,715 fans at Syracuse University's then Carrier Dome on Nov. 22, 2014

The team will wear Toyota Frozen Dome Classic jerseys

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Hershey Bears - Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame

The Crunch will hold a ceremony inducting the first-ever class into the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Rochester Americans - Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting Upstate Cancer Center

The Crunch will raise funds for cancer research at the Upstate Cancer Center

The team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jerseys

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Hershey Bears - Star Wars Night

The first game of the Crunch-Con series

Spend the night with your favorite Star Wars characters

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Utica Comets - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss

When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice

All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Racing Night

Motorsports fans are invited to celebrate their love of racing with representatives from local tracks and drivers

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Rochester Americans - Dinosaur Night

The Crunch are going prehistoric and bringing dinosaurs to the Upstate Medical University Arena

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Utica Comets - Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services

Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the Upstate Medical University Arena

Discounted tickets for children 12 and under

Friday, January 24 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Emo Night

The team will play music from all your favorite Warped Tour bands

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Rochester Americans - Wizarding Night

The second game of the Crunch-Con series

Wizards of all ages are invited out for a magical night

Friday, February 21 vs. Toronto Marlies - Hockey Is For Everyone Night

The team will wear special Pride jerseys

Saturday, March 1 vs. Rochester Americans - Mental Wellness Night

The team will share messaging supporting positive mental wellness

Saturday, March 22 vs. Rochester Americans - Retro Game Night

The final game of the Crunch-Con series

The team will pay homage to classic and retro video games

Saturday, March 29 vs. Rochester Americans - Syracuse Canal Mules Night

The Canal Mules return to Syracuse as the Crunch take on an alternate identity for one night

The team will wear special Canal Mules jerseys

Friday, April 4 vs. Toronto Marlies - Pucks For Paws presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union

Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch

The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations

Saturday, April 19 vs. Utica Comets - Fan Appreciation Night

Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times

Specialty Group Nights

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Laval Rocket - French Night

Local French classes are invited to celebrate the French language

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Utica Comets - Lung Cancer Awareness Night presented by Upstate Cancer Center

The team will share messaging and information about lung cancer

The Upstate Cancer Center will have a table on the concourse

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Rochester Americans - Pediatrics Night presented by Upstate University Hospital

The team at Upstate will highlight pediatric care

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Utica Comets - Literacy Night

Library card holders within the Onondaga County Public Library system will have a night at the Crunch

Friday, February 7 vs. Utica Comets - Upstate Employees Night

Employees at Upstate University Hospital will have a night out at the Crunch

Friday, March 28 vs. Utica Comets - Stroke Awareness Night presented by Upstate Stroke Center

The team will share messaging and information about strokes

The Upstate Stroke Center will have a table on the concourse

More information about additional nights, including the dates, will be announced later this season.

Along with the above nights, the Crunch will also hold Crunch Bunch Nights presented by Apex Entertainment on Nov. 2, Dec. 14, Jan. 20, Feb. 28 and March 29. On these nights, all Crunch Bunch members will receive a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets for family and friends may be purchased at a discounted rate of $20. Fans can sign up young fans for Crunch Bunch at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchbunch.

The team also has Season Ticket Holder Redemption Nights on Nov. 27, Jan. 15, Feb. 21, March 12 and April 12. Redemption nights allow season ticket holders to turn in any unused tickets for new tickets to the selected redemption night.

Fans can additionally participate in Adopt-A-Kid Nights on Nov. 1, Jan. 15 and Feb. 22. Adopt-A-Kid Nights provide underprivileged kids and nonprofit organizations with tickets to a Crunch game courtesy of fan donations and corporate partnerships.

The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

