Flyers and Rangers Announce Rookie Series Rosters
September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers have announced the rosters for the upcoming NHL Rookie Series presented by Zoom Drain taking place at PPL Center this weekend. Both teams are opening Rookie Camp this week which will include a pair of showdowns at PPL Center in Allentown on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia's roster includes 27 players with 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Three first-rounders are featured including Jett Luchanko (2024), Matvei Michkov (2023) and Oliver Bonk (2022). For Luchanko and Michkov, this weekend will mark their first games in a Flyers jersey.
Additionally, Phantoms fans will recognize 11 players from last year in Lehigh Valley including forwards J.R. Avon, Elliot Desnoyers, Jacob Gaucher, Alexis Gendron, Matt Miller, Samu Tuomaala, Zayde Wisdom as well as defensemen Emil Andrae, Helge Grans, Hunter McDonald, and Ethan Samson.
The New York Rangers' roster is comprised of 25 total players including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. First-rounder Brennan Othmann is back following a 21-goal campaign in Hartford last year. 2024 draft selections Nathan Aspinall and Raoul Boilard will be making their debuts.
This is the third season for PPL Center to host the NHL Rookie Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.
The Flyers prevailed in the first-ever Rookie Series games at PPL Center in 2022 with 2-1 (OT) and 5-1 decisions. Tyson Foerster scored in overtime in the opener and then Sam Ersson slammed the door with 36 saves to complete the sweep.
The Rangers countered in 2023 with back-to-back wins in Allentown including a third-period rally for a 4-2 decision in the opener followed by 5-1 verdict in the finale. New York Rangers tough guy Matt Rempe came ready to play and the hulking 6'8" tall enforcer showcased his abilities before becoming the talk of the NHL just a few weeks later.
This weekend will mark the ninth time that PPL Center has hosted NHL exhibition games.
Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com
Philadelphia Flyers Roster (27 players)
Forwards (15)
85 J.R. Avon
52 Denver Barkey
46 Sawyer Boulton
58 Nick Capone
73 Elliot Desnoyers
78 Jacob Gaucher
92 Alexis Gendron
43 Jett Luchanko
39 Matvey Michkov
83 Matt Miller
63 Massimo Rizzo
56 Samu Tuomaala
60 Zayde Wisdom
38 Josh Zakreski
Defensemen (10)
36 Emil Andrae
59 Oliver Bonk
58 Emile Chouinard
42 Spencer Gill
3 Helge Grans
76 Matteo Mann
41 Hunter McDonald
75 Ethan Samson
67 Sam Sedley
65 Carter Sotheran
Goaltenders (2)
64 Carson Bjarnasson
34 Sam Hildebrandt
New York Rangers Roster (25 players)
Forwards (14)
64 Nathan Aspinall
87 Maxim Barbashev
65 Brett Berard
96 Raoul Boilard
49 Jaroslav Chmelar
67 Isaac Dufort
84 Adam Edstrom
82 Rico Gredig
83 Ryder Korczak
47 Bryce McConnell-Barker
78 Brennan Othmann
54 Dylan Roobroeck
38 Adam Sykora
97 Kalle Vaisanen
Defensemen (8)
51 Carter Berger
90 Victor Mancini
57 Kale McCallum
53 Case McCarthy
85 Jake Murray
44 Matthew Robertson
48 Ryan Siedem
76 Noah Van Vliet
Goaltenders (3)
40 Talyn Boyko
33 Dylan Garand
80 Hugo Ollas
The NHL Rookie Series, presented by Zoom Drain, returns for a third consecutive season as the arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers clash once again at PPL Center. This incredible weekend to kickoff the hockey season provides area fans the possible opportunity to see exciting prospects Matvei Michkov, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey over two exciting games.
Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com for the possible first chance to enjoy some of these terrific young talents for the games on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.
