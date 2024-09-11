Flyers and Rangers Announce Rookie Series Rosters

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers have announced the rosters for the upcoming NHL Rookie Series presented by Zoom Drain taking place at PPL Center this weekend. Both teams are opening Rookie Camp this week which will include a pair of showdowns at PPL Center in Allentown on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Philadelphia's roster includes 27 players with 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Three first-rounders are featured including Jett Luchanko (2024), Matvei Michkov (2023) and Oliver Bonk (2022). For Luchanko and Michkov, this weekend will mark their first games in a Flyers jersey.

Additionally, Phantoms fans will recognize 11 players from last year in Lehigh Valley including forwards J.R. Avon, Elliot Desnoyers, Jacob Gaucher, Alexis Gendron, Matt Miller, Samu Tuomaala, Zayde Wisdom as well as defensemen Emil Andrae, Helge Grans, Hunter McDonald, and Ethan Samson.

The New York Rangers' roster is comprised of 25 total players including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. First-rounder Brennan Othmann is back following a 21-goal campaign in Hartford last year. 2024 draft selections Nathan Aspinall and Raoul Boilard will be making their debuts.

This is the third season for PPL Center to host the NHL Rookie Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

The Flyers prevailed in the first-ever Rookie Series games at PPL Center in 2022 with 2-1 (OT) and 5-1 decisions. Tyson Foerster scored in overtime in the opener and then Sam Ersson slammed the door with 36 saves to complete the sweep.

The Rangers countered in 2023 with back-to-back wins in Allentown including a third-period rally for a 4-2 decision in the opener followed by 5-1 verdict in the finale. New York Rangers tough guy Matt Rempe came ready to play and the hulking 6'8" tall enforcer showcased his abilities before becoming the talk of the NHL just a few weeks later.

This weekend will mark the ninth time that PPL Center has hosted NHL exhibition games.

Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

Philadelphia Flyers Roster (27 players)

Forwards (15)

85 J.R. Avon

52 Denver Barkey

46 Sawyer Boulton

58 Nick Capone

73 Elliot Desnoyers

78 Jacob Gaucher

92 Alexis Gendron

43 Jett Luchanko

39 Matvey Michkov

83 Matt Miller

63 Massimo Rizzo

56 Samu Tuomaala

60 Zayde Wisdom

38 Josh Zakreski

Defensemen (10)

36 Emil Andrae

59 Oliver Bonk

58 Emile Chouinard

42 Spencer Gill

3 Helge Grans

76 Matteo Mann

41 Hunter McDonald

75 Ethan Samson

67 Sam Sedley

65 Carter Sotheran

Goaltenders (2)

64 Carson Bjarnasson

34 Sam Hildebrandt

New York Rangers Roster (25 players)

Forwards (14)

64 Nathan Aspinall

87 Maxim Barbashev

65 Brett Berard

96 Raoul Boilard

49 Jaroslav Chmelar

67 Isaac Dufort

84 Adam Edstrom

82 Rico Gredig

83 Ryder Korczak

47 Bryce McConnell-Barker

78 Brennan Othmann

54 Dylan Roobroeck

38 Adam Sykora

97 Kalle Vaisanen

Defensemen (8)

51 Carter Berger

90 Victor Mancini

57 Kale McCallum

53 Case McCarthy

85 Jake Murray

44 Matthew Robertson

48 Ryan Siedem

76 Noah Van Vliet

Goaltenders (3)

40 Talyn Boyko

33 Dylan Garand

80 Hugo Ollas

The NHL Rookie Series, presented by Zoom Drain, returns for a third consecutive season as the arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers clash once again at PPL Center. This incredible weekend to kickoff the hockey season provides area fans the possible opportunity to see exciting prospects Matvei Michkov, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey over two exciting games.

Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com for the possible first chance to enjoy some of these terrific young talents for the games on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

