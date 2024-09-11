Flames Open 2024 Prospects Training Camp

September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2024 Prospects' Training Camp starting Thursday, September 12th when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the NHL Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 12th when the Flames prospects practice at 10:00am MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton NHL Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 13th against the Winnipeg Jets. They will then play on Saturday, September 14th against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, September 16th to close out the tournament.

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 8 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Media availability will take place following each practice/training day and following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.

The NHL Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on www.nhl.com/flames. In addition, all three Flames games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

