Condors and Valley Strong Credit Union Launch Adopt a School Program

September 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Valley Strong Credit Union have partnered to launch the Adopt-A-School program providing opportunity for businesses to reward deserving students in Kern County.

Through this partnership, sponsors will provide all-inclusive tickets to Kern County area schools, encouraging students to work hard and succeed in their endeavors. In turn, schools can then reward students for their achievements and exceling in academics, athletics, or community initiatives.

With community partners support, the Adopt-A-School program will create life-long memories and inspiration while leaving a lasting impact on students lives.

Sponsors will receive recognition at games, on digital assets, and inclusion as part of the program.

"The Adopt-a-School partnership is all about rewarding students with an unforgettable experience-a hockey night out with their families, completely on us. Valley Strong is proud to help bring this program to life. Many kids may never have the chance to experience something like this otherwise," - Steve Matejka, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Valley Strong Credit Union.

