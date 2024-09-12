Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Forward Joseph Blandisi

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forwardJoseph Blandisi to a one-year AHL contract.

Blandisi, 30, set career highs in goals (25), assists (34) and points (59) through 70 games with the Marlies this past season. He also led all Marlies in points and was 15th overall in the AHL. The Markham, Ontario native picked up three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in three playoff games. The 6'0, 183-pound forward has appeared in 101 career NHL games, registering 31 points (10 goals,21 assists) and has collected 286 points (111 goals, 175 assists) in 390 career AHL games. Blandisi was originally drafted in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

