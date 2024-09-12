Moose Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team's full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule. Single game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

This season's calendar features giveaways, theme games and community initiatives on 30 of 36 home dates.

There's plenty to get excited about as the Moose celebrate their 25th Season in Winnipeg in 2024-25. The schedule gets going with the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Oct. 26 when the Moose host the Rockford IceHogs. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Moose blanket.

The team hosts its 25th Season Game on Nov. 23 against a long-time rival, the Chicago Wolves. The game features the first of four Collector Pin Giveaways celebrating the 25th Season. The rest of the pin series will be handed out on Dec. 22, Feb. 8 and April 5.

Multiple new promotions join the docket this season. Hockey 101 on Oct. 27 focuses on welcoming new fans to the game. The Bowl Giveaway on Feb. 9 will have fans feeling super. Love is in the air a few days later as the Moose host Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. While we don't think any exhibits will come to life, there's plenty to see with Night at the Mooseum as we welcome Manitoba museums to Canada Life Centre on March 22. The Moose bring the aurora borealis inside for one day to celebrate the natural phenomenon with the Northern Lights game on April 5.

Returning favourites for the 2024-25 campaign include the Team Poster giveaway (Dec. 1), the Holiday Game (Dec. 6), Mini Bobblehead Giveaways (Dec. 29 & March 8), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), Minor Hockey Weekend (Jan. 17 & 19), Mascot Palooza (Jan. 25), Manitoba Made Day (Feb. 8) with the annual perogy giveaway, Super Hero Day (Feb. 17), Fairytale Day (March 9) and Spring Break games (April 1 & 2).

Community involvement is always a crucial component of the Moose calendar. This season's initiatives include Share the Warmth presented by Red River Co-op (Nov. 1), Project 11 School Day Games (Nov. 21 presented by Salisbury House & March 4), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 29), Shut Out Hunger presented by Red River Co-op (Dec. 20), Follow Your Dreams Day presented by Scotiabank (Feb. 16) and Autism Acceptance (April 6). This season's Teddy Bear Toss PJ Party, presented by Booster Juice, comes with an added twist of a pajama party. So wear your comfy, cozy best and get ready to launch some stuffed toys for a great cause on Dec. 7.

The Moose wrap up the home schedule with Fan Appreciation night on April 12.

Stay tuned for even more exciting reveals as the season approaches.

Ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS for more information.

