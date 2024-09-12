Individual Tickets for Penguins Home Games on Sale Now

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that individual-game tickets for the team's 36 regular season and 2 preseason home games during the 2024-25 season are on sale now.

Fans can purchase their seats for any of the Penguins' contests at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza by calling the team's front office at (570) 208-7367, visiting Ticketmaster.com or the Mohegan Arena box office.

The Black and Gold will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Charlotte Checkers. Prior to that, the Penguins will play a pair of home preseason games on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 3 and the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 6. The Penguins' full schedule can be found here.

The Penguins announced their promotional schedule for the 2024-25 campaign earlier this week. The promo schedule in full can be found here.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

