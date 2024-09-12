AHLTV Is Now on FloHockey

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass./AUSTIN, Texas ... The American Hockey League and FloSports have announced a multi-year extension of their media partnership, highlighted by an enhanced streaming experience for AHL fans as AHLTV joins the FloSports platform as AHLTV on FloHockey starting in the 2024-25 season.

**NOTE: Condors365 Members will receive complimentary subscriptions to AHLTV on FloHockey and do not need to do anything at this time. Further information will be forthcoming.**

Beginning this fall, the AHL's streaming service, which has been managed by FloSports since 2018, will become AHLTV on FloHockey and move to FloHockey.tv, featuring an enhanced viewing experience for fans with state-of-the-art encoders provided by FloSports to every AHL team, doubling the rate of high-quality streams to 60 frames per second.

AHLTV on FloHockey will provide subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff contest for all 32 American Hockey League teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests on FloHockey and access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports. FloHockey will support these events with a robust AHL content strategy that will feature award-winning editorial and video content throughout the year.

FloSports will also continue to provide the AHL with its primary digital tools including website and mobile app hosting, and real-time scoring and statistics. FloSports' suite of digital technologies has hosted and maintained the AHL's web properties - anchored by the official league website at TheAHL.com - since 2009, and their LeagueStat system has been utilized for the league's real-time scoring and stats since 2005.

"We are excited to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with FloSports," said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. "AHLTV continues to exceed our goals in providing our fans with the best possible user experience. And as technology advances and improves, we are fortunate to have FloSports' expertise in streaming, web hosting and real-time data collection to keep that highest level of service across all of our platforms."

"AHLTV moving to FloHockey represents a seismic shift in the professional hockey media landscape that will exponentially grow the American Hockey League's reach and footprint, while solidifying FloHockey as the ultimate home for hockey with access to virtually all teams in the NHL's development system," said Josh Siskin, FloSports GM of FloHockey. "The AHL has built a great product for fans both on and off the ice, and this partnership will help push both the AHL and FloHockey to new heights."

AHLTV on FloHockey will continue to be available via HD-quality streams on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at FloHockey.tv, as well as through the FloSports app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. FloHockey subscriptions are priced at $29.99 USD ($39.99 CAD) per month when billed monthly, or $150 USD ($203.88 CAD) for an annual subscription - a savings of 58 percent.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV on FloHockey uses a technology partnership with FloSports to offer a full digital ecosystem which combines live video streams with real-time data to provide a truly immersive experience for the user. When a goal happens on the ice, the AHLTV on FloHockey stream, league and team websites and mobile apps are all updated in real time through LeagueStat, bridging the gap between the arena and watching from the comfort of your home.

Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season. Existing AHLTV account holders will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for FloHockey.

