Thunderbirds Sign F Greg Meireles to One-Year AHL Contract

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Greg Meireles to a one-year AHL contract.

Meireles, 25, skated in 47 games last season with the Iowa Wild, tallying four goals and ten assists for 14 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

In 161 career AHL games with Syracuse, Manitoba, and Iowa, the Ottawa, Ont. native has accumulated 60 points (18g, 42a) and 55 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward was originally a sixth-round selection of the Florida Panthers (168th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. Before turning pro, Meireles spent parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers, where he put up 239 points (99g, 140a) in 244 games.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.