Firebirds Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that defenseman Ryan Jones has been re-signed for the 2024-25 season.

Jones appeared in five games for the Firebirds last season and spent the majority of the year with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. The Crown Point, Indiana native recorded 25 points (4 goals, 21 assists) in 53 regular season games with Kansas City and added another seven points in 20 postseason games.

Prior to joining the Firebirds' organization, Jones spent two seasons with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and one season with the Rochester Americans. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound left-handed shot has skated in 177 career American Hockey League games.

Before turning pro, Jones played collegiate hockey the University of Nebraska-Omaha and junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars. Jones was selected 121st overall (fourth round) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

