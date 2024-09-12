Blackhawks Prospect Profile - Forward Landon Slaggert

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Height/Weight: 6-0 / 180 lb

Shoots: Left

Hometown: South Bend, IN

Age: 22

Contract: Second year of two-year Entry Level Contract (ELC)

Draft: Chicago Blackhawks - Round 3 (#79 overall) in 2020 NHL Entry Draft

2023-24 Team: Notre Dame (NCAA - Big Ten) / Chicago Blackhawks

2023-24 Stats: Notre Dame - 36 games played, 31 points (20G, 11A), 10 PIM

2023-24 Stats: Blackhawks - 16 games played, 4 points (1G, 3A), 4 PIM

He Said It:

On what he's excited about heading into the new season:

"I got a little taste of it last year towards the end of the year, and I want to carry that over to this year. I learned a lot the short time I was up, so just taking that and using what I learned there...I'm just planning on being a sponge. I'll learn from the older guys. Learn from the guys that have gone before me. So I'm really excited just to get going and get started."

On playing 16 games with Chicago last season:

"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect. Obviously, [I was] coming in at a weird time of year towards the end of the year. But, you know, all the guys couldn't have been nicer to me. They really helped me along and I learned so much. Especially they have a lot of veteran leadership up there, and they obviously added that to that, this offseason, which is exciting."

On adjustments made last season en route to a career-high 20 goals at Notre Dame:

" Yeah, I think I spent a lot of time on [scoring] in the off season, working on scoring skills and tight scoring and just getting to the net more...The player development staff is awesome, helping me really round out my game, and I knew I had to come back for that season. I had something to prove."

On what he thinks will translate to the pro game:

"I think my 'compete'. That's something that is a staple in my game and has been for a long time. So I think continuing to develop that, but also round out my game in other areas on the offensive side."

On being the son of a hockey coach:

"Obviously I think responsibility is a big part of that. You know, people do say I play like a coach's kid. I always have that in mind. So I think it's responsibility, but it's also, you know, taking that and and using it to my advantage. Being responsible with the puck, trying to do the right things out there."

On his older brother Graham:

"My older brother Graham is, is someone who I really look up to. He kind of paved the way for my little brother and I. He was at Notre Dame first. He went to the program before that and even before that here at the Chicago Mission. So he really paved the way for for Carter and I. And it made our lives a lot easier."

They Said It:

~AHL Rockford Head Coach Anders Sorensen

On what stands out about Slaggert's game:

"He's got some habits in his game that translate really well to any level. And he's always had a good demeanor to his game in that he goes in with a mindset. Every game, every shift, he plays his hardest. He plays hard. If it's 30 seconds or 40 seconds, then he gets off. But it's his attributes in terms of his habits and playing, 'the right way'."

On Slaggert improve his goal-scoring last season at Notre Dame:

"It's how he arrives at the net, how he arrives there and puts himself in a spot where he can find those loose pucks, recovering those loose pucks and getting body position. It's something he's worked on, and you can tell it's something for him to work on coming into this year."

On what Slaggert needs to improve in 2024-25:

"His rush game, rush offense, and finding finding options after the rush. If that means a delay or driving the puck to the net or finding the weak side of the ice, little things like that. And also off the puck. How does he position himself to be in the soft ice when those blocks are coming."

2023-24 Notes:

Signed two-year ELC with Chicago on Mar. 10

Made NHL debut on Mar. 15 against Los Angeles in a 5-0 loss

Recorded first two NHL points with a pair of assists on Mar. 26 against Calgary in a 3-1 win

Scored first NHL goal on Apr. 10 at St. Louis in a 5-2 loss

Big Ten 2nd All-Star Team selection

Led Notre Dame in goals and points

Finished 4th amongst Big Ten skaters in goals and ranked 17th nationally

Hobey Baker Nominee

Career Notes:

Came up through Chicago Mission AAA program

Spent two seasons with U.S. National Team Development Program

Played four seasons at Notre Dame and served as captain as a senior

Played three seasons at Notre Dame alongside current Blackhawks prospect Ryder Rolston

Played for Team USA's U20 teams at both the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

Won a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship

Personal:

Son of current Notre Dame Assistant Coach Andy Slaggert

Played alongside older brother Graham Slaggert for two seasons at Notre Dame, Graham currently with the Rochester Americans of the AHL

Played alongside younger brother Carter Slaggert who is currently a sophomore at Notre Dame

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.