IceHogs Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Calendar

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs have unveiled the promotional calendar for the 2024-25 season and your IceHogs experience this season will feature a fun mix of fan favorite promos and new and exciting theme nights, collectible giveaways, and season-long promotions.

For the third year in a row, the season will begin with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The season kick-off celebration will feature live music by Trippin' Billies, a Chicago-based Dave Matthews Band tribute group, plus local food trucks, fun activities, giveaways, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

See below for all of this year's promo calendar highlights.

LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES

The IceHogs are thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite collaboration with the Rockford Area Arts Council. Over 30 local artists submitted hat designs this year and three artists' designs have been selected for this year's hat giveaways presented by BMO on:

Friday, Nov. 29

Saturday, March 8 (Salute to the Arts Night)

Friday, April 18

GIVEAWAYS

Saturday, Nov. 2: Hammy Sugar Skull Bobbleheads on Day of the Dead Night

Friday, Nov. 29: Local Artist Hat #1 presented by BMO

Friday, Dec. 27: Screw City Youth Jerseys (14 & under)

Saturday, Feb. 22: IceHogs Lunch Bag presented by Pepsi

Saturday, March 8: Local Artist Hat #2 presented by BMO

Saturday, March 29: Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobbleheads on Women in Hockey Night presented by Hahnemühle

Friday, April 18: Local Artist Hat #3 presented by BMO

SCREW CITY GAMES

The Screw City IceHogs will return for five games this season with the IceHogs adopting the Screw City identity and wearing all new Screw City jerseys for the games. Fans will be able to purchase new Screw City merchandise all season long as we continue to honor Rockford's rich manufacturing history on:

Friday, Nov. 29

Friday, Dec. 27 (Screw City Youth Jersey Giveaway)

Saturday, Feb. 1

Friday, March 14

Friday, April 18 (Regular Season Home Finale)

Screw City games are presented by Hennig with media partners The Bull & The X.

THEME NIGHTS

Saturday, Nov. 2: Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos

Saturday, Nov. 9: Taylor Swift Tribute Night

Friday, Nov. 15: Hockey Fights Cancer benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation

Saturday, Dec. 14: United for Literacy Night presented by United Way of Rock River Valley, featuring Teddy Bear Toss & Kids Takeover

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Salute to Elvis Night

Saturday, Jan. 11: Star Wars Night

Saturday, Jan. 25: Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter

Friday, March 7: Friends Night

Friday, March 14: Boy Band Night

Saturday, March 15: St. Paddy's Day Celebration

Saturday, March 29: Women in Hockey Night presented by Hahnemühle

Friday, April 11: Military Appreciation Night

JERSEY AUCTION NIGHTS

Saturday, Nov. 2: Day of the Dead Night

Saturday, Dec. 14: United for Literacy Night (Kid Designed Jersey) presented by United Way, benefitting United Way of Rock River Valley "United for Literacy"

Saturday, Jan. 25: Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter, benefitting the Autism Program at Easterseals

Saturday, April 5: Annual Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King, benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund

SEASON-LONG PROMOS

Postgame Skate Sundays: Skate on the BMO Center ice with the IceHogs players after Sunday home games (bring your own skates).

Twofer Tuesdays: Buy one ticket, get a second ticket of equal value free! Excludes glass and premium seating areas. Dec. 31 game excluded from this offer.

Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays: Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20.

$2 Beer Fridays: Enjoy $2 beers or soft drinks every Friday again this season.

Pizza Hut Family Pack Days: Family Packs will start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two people and will include tickets, pizza, soda, a tote bag, and parking. Add on additional guests to the Family Pack for just $20 each. Select from five Family Pack dates this season!

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive presale for IceHogs Insiders will begin Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members can already purchase additional single game tickets at anytime through Account Manager and can take advantage of this final opportunity to get additional seats before the Insiders presale and general public on sale date.

SEASON TICKET PLANS

Along with the release of the 2024-25 promo calendar, we are launching our new 9 game plan for this season. This plan offers the flexibility to select the games that match your schedule best while receiving a discount off the box office ticket price. We also offer full season (36 games) and 20 game plans. All plans come with exclusive benefits you can only get as an IceHogs season ticket member. Come join the IceHogs family by giving our sales team a call at 815-986-6465 to discuss plan options and secure yours today!

Promotional calendar is subject to change. More promos to be added at a later date.

