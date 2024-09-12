Michkov Mania in the Valley

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)









The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that rookie forward Matvei Michkov will make his highly anticipated debut on Friday night at PPL Center in Allentown during Game 1 of the Rookie Series presented by Zoom Drain. Michkov is confirmed to be in the lineup on Friday.

The Flyers tangle with the rival New York Rangers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center to open the third annual NHL Rookie Series.

The 19-year-old right wing was the #7 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and has been the talk of the hockey universe since coming to Philadelphia to join the Flyers. The Russian phenom scored 19 goals in just 47 games last season with Sochi HC in the KHL while accumulating 22 assists for 41 points. He was only 18 years old when the season started.

Michkov has been in Philadelphia and Voorhees adjusting to the region. He recently threw a first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game and has taken in several other sites in the area.

Now Michkov comes to Allentown where he will wear the Orange and Black in game action for the first time in what is expected to be a long and successful career.

Michkov signed with the Flyers on July 1 and the hype hasn't stopped since. Fans have been clamoring to find out when the creative goalscorer and playmaker would first showcase his abilities in the NHL.

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," said Brière when Michkov signed in July. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."

"I'm extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family," said Michkov. "Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations. I can't wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that will do my best to help this team and make that possible."

For area fans, this news represents a unique opportunity to see Michkov in his first-ever game on North American ice and his first-ever time wearing a Flyers jersey in a game.

Tickets for Game 1 of the Rookie Series are available online at PPLCenter.com

The NHL Rookie Series, presented by Zoom Drain, returns for a third consecutive season as the arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers clash once again at PPL Center. This incredible weekend to kickoff the hockey season provides area fans the possible opportunity to see exciting prospects Matvei Michkov, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey over two exciting games.

Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com for the possible first chance to enjoy some of these terrific young talents for the games on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

