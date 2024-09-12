Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Battle at Trinity College

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will begin the 2024-25 AHL campaign with preseason action this October. The club will play a pair of away contests while hosting one game against the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

This preseason installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' will take place on Thursday, October 3 rd, at 6:00 p.m. on the campus of Trinity College. This marks the third consecutive season in which the Wolf Pack have hosted their preseason home games at Trinity College.

The game will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located on Trinity's campus at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT. The contest will be open to the public, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m.

While the game is free of charge, all fans attending are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation when entering the arena. This charitable donation is cash only.

The charitable donation from this preseason game will benefit PawSafe Animal Rescue in Ellington, CT. To learn more about PawSafe and their mission, please visit their website here.

The Wolf Pack will open the preseason with a road tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, October 2 nd, at 7:00 p.m. The game will take place at the MassMutual Center.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

