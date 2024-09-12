Admirals Garage Sale Takes Place Saturday

September 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place this Saturday, September 14th at Panther Arena. Doors open to season seat members at 9 am and then to the general public at 11 am.

The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys from the 2023-24 season, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale closes at 5 pm for all people.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

