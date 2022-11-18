Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford Canucks in Weekend Matchup
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday Afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in the first half of a back-to-back. This will mark the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met in March during the 2021-22 season, where the Marlies won 4-3 in Overtime. During the 2021-22 season, the Marlies were 2-2-0-0 against the Canucks.
Toronto is coming off of a 6-1 loss to the Belleville Senators on Friday night to fall to a 9-2-1-0 record. While Abbotsford is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night to fall to a 5-5-0-1 record.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson and Logan Shaw who both lead the team with 16 points. On the Canucks side, Linus Karlsson leads the team with ten points.
Puck drop is at 1:30pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
