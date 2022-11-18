Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip with Matchup against Belleville
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies wrap up their Royal Road Trip with a game against the Belleville Senators on Friday night. The two teams last met on November 5th in Belleville, where the Marlies won 5-2.
Both teams are coming off a win heading into Friday night. Toronto won 3-2 in Overtime against Grand Rapids, while Belleville won 8-7 in a shootout against Cleveland. Following their wins, Toronto improves to a 9-2-1-0 record, while Belleville improves to a 6-6-1-0 record.
Toronto's power-play will look to extend their hot streak. The team has recorded a power-play goal (17) in each of their first twelve games of the season, setting an all-time franchise record for consecutive games with a power-play goal. Currently, the Marlies are 9-2-1-0 when scoring on the power-play.
Players to watch out for on the Marlies side includes Joey Anderson and Logan Shaw who both lead the team with 16 points, and Noel Hoefenmayer who leads all Toronto defensemen with ten points. On the Belleville side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 15 points.
Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.
