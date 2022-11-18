Phantoms Win 4th Straight, Knock off First Place Providence

Providence, RI - Isaac Ratcliffe (1st, 2nd) struck for a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the third period on a strong setup by Ronnie Attard with 11:48 remaining, as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms won their fourth straight game in a 4-2 triumph at the Providence Bruins on Friday night. Tyson Foerster (3rd) and Elliot Desnoyers (5th) also found the back of the net while Sam Ersson made 25 saves at the top team in the league.

Providence (10-2-2) had its five-game win streak and eight-game point streak come to an end against the Phantoms who broke a 2-2 deadlock in the third period with dominating and suffocating play.

Lehigh Valley (6-5-1) outmuscled the P-Bruins in puck battles along the boards and enjoyed a 12-1 shots advantage in the third period in breaking a 2-2 tie before Providence got more pucks to Ersson in the closing minutes with a power play and pulled goalie.

Ratcliffe secured his second career two-goal game and also the Phantoms' second two-goal performance of the season. Ratcliffe previously scored two goals in a game at Bridgeport on April 3, 2022. Ronnie Attard had a pair of goals on October 23 against Cleveland.

The Phantoms and Bruins traded big chances in the first period but Sam Ersson and Keith Kinkaid were solid in their respective creases. Oskar Steen (4) broke through for the Bruins in a chip on the rush with 4:16 left in the first on Mike Reilly's feed from the left circle to give Providence a 1-0 lead in the first period despite Lehigh Valley pouring on 14 shots at the Providence net. Desnoyers had hit the post in the first period while Zayde Wisdom had two strong scoring chances, one of which was set up by NHL veteran Artem Anisimov from the right boards playing in his first AHL game since 2009.

Lehigh Valley broke through five minutes into the second period on a speedy power-play rush up the left wing with Tanner Laczynski and Tyson Foerster connecting on a give-and-go. Laczynski knocked the puck right back to Foerster who had time to find his preferred corner from the left circle to get the Phantoms on the board. Laczynski racked up a ton of minutes in his first game back with Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia as he centered a top line while also playing on the top power-play unit and as a top penalty-kill pairing.

The Phantoms took their first lead of the game with 5:52 remaining in the second period on Wyatte Wylie's shot from the right boards. Isaac Ratcliffe got a deflection as he was cutting to the net front for his first goal of the season and first of the night. Jordy Bellerive and nudged the puck around the wall to connect with Wylie on the sequence.

The P-Bruins tied the game with 3:06 left in the second period with a big power-play blast from the high slot by Mike Reilly, playing in his first AHL game in five years. The 5-on-3 conversation created a 2-2 deadlock at the second intermission.

Lehigh Valley came out with an even stronger push in the third period to knock off the Bruins. Ronnie Attard carried all the way to the right corner t create an opportunity for Ratcliffe stationed inside the right dot. Attard's perfect drop was perfectly set up for Ratcliffe to blast home his second goal of the game and give the Phantoms the lead with 11:48 left.

After another big penalty kill held the Bruins at bay, it was Lehigh Valley counter-striking with Garrett Wilson winning the puck on the forecheck for a big chance for Elliot Desnoyers in the slot. Not unlike the first pro goal of his career on October 15 at Wilkes-Barre, Desnoyers got off a quick release off the Wilson forecheck win to give the Phantoms a 4-2 advantage with 4:04 remaining. Desnoyers leads the team with five goals and has scored in each of the last two games.

Lehigh Valley had to kill an extended 6-on-4 and 6-on-5 to finish off the victory but that proved to be little issue for the Phantoms.

The Phantoms and Bruins will rematch Saturday night at 7:05 in Providence as Lehigh Valley seeks a weekend sweep and a five-game win streak. The Phantoms will travel to Springfield for a Sunday afternoon game at 3:05 p.m.

The next home game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is next Saturday, November 26 against the Rochester Americans featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 15:44 - PRO O. Steen (4) (M. Reilly, J. Beecher) 0-1

2nd 5:01 - LV T. Foerster (3) (T. Laczynski) (PP) 1-1

2nd 14:08 - LV I. Ratcliffe (1) (W. Wylie, J. Bellerive) 2-1

2nd 16:54 - PRO M. Reilly (1) (V. Lettieri, J. Ahcan) 2-2

3rd 8:12 - LV I. Ratcliffe (2) (R. Attard) 3-2

3rd 15:56 - LV E. Desnoyers (5) (G. Wilson) 4-2

Shots:

LV 35 - PRO 27

PP:

LV 1/4, PRO 1/6

Goalies:

LV - S. Ersson (W) (4-4-1) (25/27)

PRO - K. Kinkaid (L) (2-2-1) (31/35)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (6-5-1)

Providence (10-2-2)

