Monsters' Power Play Shines in 7-3 Win Over Rocket

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 7-3 on Friday night at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-5-0-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

David Jiricek recorded his first professional goal on the power play at 13:50 of the opening frame assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Samuel Knazko to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Laval's Rem Pitlick converted on the man advantage at 2:21 of the second period, but Justin Richards responded with a marker at 15:22 off helpers from Carson Meyer and Fix-Wolansky sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-1. The third period got off to a quick start after Fix-Wolansky picked up a power-play tally 15 seconds in assisted by Knazko and Meyer. Mitchell Stephens answered with a goal for the Rocket 35 seconds later, but Jiricek grabbed his second man-advantage marker at 2:05 off feeds from Fix-Wolanksy and Knazko pushing the score to 4-2. Laval's Peter Abbandonato notched a tally at 5:54, but Fix-Wolansky scored his second goal of the night on the man advantage with an assist from Meyer at 6:42 keeping Cleveland ahead. Meyer followed up with a man-advantage marker at 11:14 off helpers from Josh Dunne and Knazko before Roman Ahcan added an insurance goal at 15:10 assisted by Knazko and Joona Luoto securing the Monsters 7-3 win.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 32 saves for victory while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 29 stops in defeat.

The Monsters conclude the road trip with a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday, November 19, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 5 - - 7

LAV 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 5/6 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

LAV 35 1/3 1/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 32 3 3-2-0

LAV Primeau L 29 7 3-5-2

Cleveland Record: 8-5-0-1, 2nd North Division

Laval Record: 4-9-3-0, 6th North Division

