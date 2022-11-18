Blackhawks Recall Mitchell from Rockford
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel (ECHL).
Mitchell, 23, has played in three games with the IceHogs so far this season, registering five points (2G, 3A). He posted a four-point game (2G, 2A) in Rockford's 5-1 victory over the Grand Rapid Griffins on Wednesday.
Weeks appeared in three games with the IceHogs and held a 1-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The IceHogs 4-1 win on November 5 against the Grand Rapids Griffins was Mitchell's first win in the AHL.
Join the IceHogs on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. for World Cup Kickoff Night versus the Chicago Wolves.
