Belleville Sens Dominate Rival Toronto Marlies at CAA Arena
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' most complete effort of the season led to a dominant 6-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Friday Night at CAA Arena.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Belleville Senators struck first as Egor Sokolov found the back of the net on the man advantage at the 3:14 mark of the second period. The scoring resumed throughout the stanza as Rourke Chartier notched his eighth of the campaign before Ridly Greig and Cole Cassels tallied to give the Senators a 4-0 lead after forty minutes of play.
Early in the third, Marlies forward, Joseph Blandisi got the visitors on the board to make it 4-1. However, the Senators' strong offensive play continued as Cole Cassels and Egor Sokolov both scored for the second time in the contest to help secure the victory.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 3/8 | Penalty Kill: 4/4
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 32 saves in the win.
Jake Lucchini collected his 100th career AHL point.
Rourke Chartier notched his 50th career AHL goal.
Brennan Saulnier has three points in two appearances since joining the AHL Senators.
Ridly Greig extended his point streak to four straight.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "I think there were a lot of really good components to our game tonight."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
