Hot Hogs Offense Set for Weekend Set with Wolves

Rockford, Ill. - Heading home to continue their Illinois rivalry, the Rockford IceHogs meet the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight is the third of 12-head-to-head contests between the two clubs this season and the front end of a home-and-home series with the I90 rivals.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 6-5-0-1, 13 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 4-6-1-0, 9 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Buddy Robinson scored his third goal of the season in Grand Rapids, and forward Lukas Reichel notched his sixth tally to help secure the Hogs' victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago is led by forward Ryan Suzuki (7G, 7A) who paces the Wolves with 14 points. Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald (3G, 7A) ranks second for the Wolves with 10 points.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs notched an explosive 5-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday. Defenseman Ian Mitchell marked a four-point day with a pair of goals and assists. Forwards Luke Philp, Lukas Reichel, and Buddy Robinson all scored to improve the IceHogs' lead. Dylan Wells faced 30 Griffins shots and turned away 29 to earn the win.

Mitchell Making Moves

In his third game of the season, defenseman Ian Mitchell (2G, 3A) tallied twice on the advantage while assisting on two more IceHogs goals. Mitchell made up for the lost time on the Blackhawks' Injured Reserved on Wednesday in Grand Rapids and earned the AHL's Second Star of the Night.

League Leaders

Jakub Galvas (1G, 10A) is ranked sixth in the AHL for scoring among defensemen and third in power play assists on the young 2022-23 campaign. Forwards David Gust (fourth) and Brett Seney (10th) rank in the top 10 on the AHL's overall points leaders while Luke Philp is close to cracking the board with 14 points.

Second Period Attack

After 12 games, the Rockford IceHogs lead the AHL in goals in the middle frame with 21. The IceHogs tallied four times in Wednesday's 5-1 win at Grand Rapids, marking the third time this season they've scored four or more goals in the second period. The Hogs notched four goals in a 5-3 over Chicago on Oct. 28 and five more lamp lighters in the sandwich stanza the next night in an 8-2 win over Belleville. After scoring just once in the second period in their first four games, the Hogs have notched 20 goals over their past eight games.

Hogs on the Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday that they have assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Regula has appeared in four games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also dressed in four games with Rockford, posting two goals this year.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

86-68-10-5

