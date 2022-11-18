Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in assists and T-2nd in scoring. Petan collected 32 points (9-23=32) and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Abbotsford Canucks and two assists in 18 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Delta, British Columbia, owns 30 points (6-24=30) and 42 PIM in 154 career NHL games in parts of seven seasons with Winnipeg (2015-19), Toronto (2019-21) and Vancouver (2021-22). Petan has tallied 187 points (59-128=187) and 94 PIM in 189 career AHL games with Manitoba (2015-18), Toronto (2019-20), Abbotsford (2021-22) and Iowa (2022-23).

He helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and finished tied for first in tournament scoring with 11 points (4-7=11) in seven games. Petan tallied five points (4-1=5) for Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He recorded 358 points (110-248=358) and 175 PIM in 252 games in parts of five seasons (2010-15) with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Petan ranked second in scoring in the WHL in 2013-14 with 113 points (35-78=113) in 63 games and ranked T-1st in scoring in 2012-13 with 120 points (46-74=120) in 71 games.

He was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Minnesota signed Petan to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. Petan will wear sweater No. 19 with the Wild.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.