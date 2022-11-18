Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this evening on the road, as the club opens up its third of six three-in-three weekends this season. The Bears visit the Pens tonight before returning home to GIANT Center for a pair of games against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday and Sunday.

Hershey Bears (8-2-2-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-4-1-0)

November 18, 2022 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 13 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Michael Zyla (4), Mathieu Menniti (30)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), J.P. Waleski (14)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey welcomed Laval to Chocolatetown for its lone visit to GIANT Center this season last Sunday. Hendrix Lapierre ignited the scoring for the Bears with his third of the season at 6:48 of the first period and assisted on Bobby Nardella's power-play goal at 14:30 to make it 2-0. Sam Anas then scored for the second consecutive game at 18:01 of the second period to make it 3-0 for the Bears. After Anthony Richard spoiled Zach Fucale's shutout bid at 4:36 of the third period to get Laval on the board, Henrik Rybinski capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:24. Mason Morelli and Gabriel Carlsson each chipped in a pair of assists, while Fucale made 25 saves to collect his sixth win of the season. The Penguins have been idle since Nov. 12, when the team hosted the Springfield Thunderbirds. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell behind Springfield 2-0 in the second, before Sam Houde and Ty Smith scored goals 38 seconds apart in the early stages of the third period to tie the score at 2-2. Just over three minutes after the Penguins had drawn level, Springfield's Anthony Angello scored at 7:43 to put the T-Birds ahead for good, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went on to fall by a 3-2 decision.

THERE, AND BACK AGAIN:

The Bears are hoping for a similar result as was the case earlier this month, when Hershey traveled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a road game on Nov. 5 before the Chocolate and White had to return to Dauphin County for a home game the following night. In that Nov. 5 contest, the Bears came away with their first road victory of the season, a 2-1 win over the Penguins. Entering the weekend, Hershey is tied with San Jose and Utica for the fewest road games played this season at four.

I-81 SERIES RENEWED:

Hershey is off to a 2-0-1-0 record against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season through the first three encounters with their I-81 rivals. Every game between the two Atlantic Division foes this season has been decided by one goal. Hershey swept a weekend home-and-home with the Penguins two weeks ago, part of an overall six-game win streak for the Bears that began following a 2-1 overtime home loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 29. The Penguins, meanwhile, have gone 0-4-0-0 since their lone triumph over Hershey. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Filip Hallander leads both teams in scoring in the head-to-head series this season with four points (3g, 1a) in three games.

'LAPPY' LIVIN' IT UP:

Forward Hendrix Lapierre has surged to the top of the team scoring lead in the last several weeks, thanks in part to a two-assist performance on Nov. 6 against the Penguins, which launched his current four-game point streak (2g, 4a). The first-year pro is now tied with Mike Vecchione for the team scoring lead with 10 points (3g, 7a) overall through the opening 12 games of the regular season. Lapierre also leads all Hershey forwards in plus-minus with a +6 rating, and is tied for first among Bears forwards in power-play assists with three helpers on the man advantage.

FANTASTIC MR. FUCALE:

Zach Fucale enters the weekend in a four-way tie for the AHL lead in goaltending wins with six. Of the four netminders, Fucale is the only one to post a save percentage of .930 or better in at least five games. The eighth-year pro has made one appearance against the Penguins this season, making 30 saves on 31 shots in Hershey's 2-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 5.

BEARS BITES:

Bears forward Sam Anas needs one goal for 100 in his pro career, while forward Mike Vecchione is one assist away from 100 helpers in his pro career...Forwards Henrik Borgstrom (97 points) and Shane Gersich (96 points) are also approaching the plateau for their 100th pro points...Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defenseman and captain Taylor Fedun is three points away from his 200th AHL point, while Penguins forward Alex Nylander's next assist will stand as his 100th pro helper...Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder Dustin Tokarski leads the AHL with a save percentage of .941 and a goals-against average of 1.58...The Penguins are tied for the second-fewest first goals in the league with four, but have won all four games in which they have scored first...The Bears enter tonight's game with the longest active winning streak at six consecutive games, while the Penguins are tied for the longest active winless streak at four straight matches.

