Iowa Wild Fall 6-1 to Milwaukee Admirals
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Milwaukee Admirals scored three goals on either side of Iowa's only tally en route to a 6-1 victory over the Wild Friday night. Jimmy Huntington had a goal and two assists for the Admirals and Yaroslav Askarov saved 32 shots.
Milwaukee got out to a 1-0 lead over Iowa 8:36 into the first period when Tommy Novak whipped a wrister from the top of the right circle through the legs of a defender and under the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (28 saves).
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 15-9 in the opening 20 minutes but trailed 1-0 at the break.
The Admirals expanded their advantage to 2-0 just shy of the halfway mark of the second period. After receiving a stretch pass from John Leonard, Tim Schaller entered the Wild zone and used his backhand to beat Wallstedt at 9:49.
Huntington made it 3-0 in favor of Milwaukee at 13:43 of the second period when he pounced on a loose puck in the low slot and placed a shot over the right pad of Wallstedt.
Iowa bounced back just seconds later. Steven Fogarty redirected a puck wide of the Admirals net, but Sammy Walker put the puck back in front and Fogarty fired it past Askarov at 14:27 of the middle frame.
Kiefer Sherwood answered for the Admirals in the closing minutes of the second period with a long one-timer. Milwaukee led 4-1 after two periods and held a 25-24 shot advantage.
Milwaukee notched a pair of quick goals to open the third period. Sherwood's second goal of the game 2:13 into the third period was followed by a tally from Jachym Kondelik 10 seconds later.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 34-33. Iowa was 0-for-6 on the man advantage while Milwaukee went scoreless on two power plays.
The Wild and Admirals meet again Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at UM-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
