Thompson's Late Heroics Lift Comets Over Americans, 3-2
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Rochester, NY. - The Comets started off their home and home weekend against the Rochester Americans looking for a victory on the road. As they battled their in-state rival, the Comets and Americans kept it close until Tyce Thompson ended the game with a goal with less than three minutes left in regulation. The victory propelled the Comets to a 3-2 victory.
In the first period, the Comets Andreas Johnsson fed the puck to the streaking Jack Dugan who wasted no time picking his spot passed Malcolm Subban, the Rochester goaltender for the first goal of the game at 9:24. The goal kept a points streak going to Johnsson, now six games and a secondary assist was awarded to Reilly Walsh. The Americans only waited 24 seconds to tie the game and they got a favorable bounce into the net behind Comets netminder Nico Daws. A centering pass hit a Comets body in front and bounced in at 9:47 was awarded the Michael Mersh. The contest remained 1-1 at the end of the first period.
In the middle stanza, the Amerks took their first lead of the game on a shot by Ryan Malone at 1:07 that beat Daws over his blocker. After play settled, it was the Comets who tied the game and it was Nikita Okhotiuk who took a harmless looking wrist shot from the just inside the left circle. The puck just found room between Subban and the near post. The goal was Okhotiuk's first of the season and it was assisted by Brian Halonen, who has a three-game point streak, and Robbie Russo at 6:04.
In the final period of regulation, Tyce Thompson put his team up 3-2 after he stood at the crease and blasted home a Reilly Walsh point shot that initially hit the post. Thompson lifted the puck into the net behind Subban who was unable to see the puck resting at his side. With that late goal, the Comets endured the goalie pull for the Americans and skated away with their fourth victory of the season and their 10th point in the standings.
The Comets are back in action again tomorrow night and it will be against the very same Rochester Americans. The game will be broadcast on WKTV and KROCK 94.9FM. The puck drop is at 7:00 PM and tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com for more information.
