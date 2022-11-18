Texas Stars Announce Multiple Transactions

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced multiple transactions today.

The Dallas Stars loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars. Goaltenders Remi Poirier and Adam Scheel have also been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas. Finally, the AHL's Stars loaned forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho.

Blumel, 22, appeared in four games with the Stars and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Nov. 13 at Philadelphia. He made his NHL debut Nov. 11 vs. San Jose, logging 14:07 TOI.

With Texas, Blumel ranks second in goals (5), third in points (5-6--11) and shares fourth in assists (6). He also ranks first in points-per-game average (1.22), shares third in power-play goals (2) and ranks second in shots on goal (32) in nine games. Among AHL rookies, Blumel shares fourth in goals and is tied for sixth in points.

The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Stars on June 6.

Poirier, 21, made his AHL debut Nov. 9 and stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Stars' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. The rookie made his professional debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 22, a 6-4 win at the Iowa Heartlanders, stopping 19 of 23 shots. Poirier turned pro this year after playing four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Gatineau Olympiques. He finished his junior career with a 62-46-13 record in 125 appearances, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Scheel, 23, has seen action in 43 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 2.95 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, He has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.

Ducharme, 22, has appeared in two games for Texas this season, registering four penalty minutes. The second-year forward skated in 19 games for Laval in 2021-22, posting five goals and seven points. He also tallied 25 points (11-14=25) in 35 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions last season.

The 6-foot, 179-pound native of Mirabel, Quebec signed a one-year contract with the Texas Stars on August 10.

