T-Birds Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Saturday

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-3) continue a five-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 19 as they host the Charlotte Checkers (7-4-1-1) for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop inside the MassMutual Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. As a main component of this year's game, Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten has unveiled a new line of merchandise, "Bitsy's Army," where portions of the purchase proceeds will benefit the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Chris Kelley, the President and COO of MGM Springfield - presenting partner of the Thunderbirds' 2022-23 season - will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop with Bitten in support of Hockey Fights Cancer and Bitsy's Army.

Bitten, along with his brother Sam, started "Bitsy's Army" as a fundraising campaign in support of their cousin, Martin Piché, who sadly lost his life to brain cancer in January of 2021 at age 31. A full story of Martin's legacy and Bitten's inspiration can be found.

Fans in attendance on Saturday will have the opportunity to sign a Hockey Fights Cancer placard indicating who they fight for, and in-game elements will have a cancer-fighting charitable component. The bankESB 50-50 contest, jersey raffles, and chuck-a-puck will all go on to benefit cancer charities locally, as well as the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in Piché's memory.

On the ice, the T-Birds will get their first look at the Checkers in the 2022-23 regular season. Springfield defeated the Checkers, three games to none, in the Atlantic Division Finals this past May, sweeping Charlotte out of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Former Thunderbirds head coach Geordie Kinnear, in his second season at the helm for the Checkers, has led his team to points in nine of its first 13 contests.

The T-Birds complete a busy week of play with a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 20 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5-5-1-0). The Phantoms narrowly edged out the T-Birds, 2-1, in the clubs' first meeting this season on Nov. 11. Following Sunday's game, all fans have the opportunity to take part in a postgame autograph session with the Thunderbirds' full team.

