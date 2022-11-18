T-Birds Sign Springfield Native Jake Ryczek to PTO

(Springfield Thunderbirds, Credit: Worcester Railers) Forward Steven Jandric with the Worcester Railers(Springfield Thunderbirds, Credit: Worcester Railers)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake Ryczek and forward Steven Jandric to professional tryout agreements (PTOs).

A Springfield native, the 24-year-old Ryczek is in his third professional season, having skated in 99 ECHL games for the Indy Fuel and Adirondack Thunder. In five games for Adirondack this season, he has posted four points (2g,2a). He was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (203rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Jandric, a native of Prince George, B.C., has posted 13 points (6g,7a) in 11 games for the Worcester Railers of the ECHL this season. Jandric made his AHL debut last season for the Providence Bruins, scoring a goal over two games played. Jandric played his college hockey for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2017-20), the University of Denver (2020-21), and Merrimack College (2021-22).

The T-Birds continue their five-game homestand at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, Nov. 19 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers.

