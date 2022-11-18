Minnesota Wild Reassigns Beckman to Iowa
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Adam Beckman to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
