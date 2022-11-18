Reilly's Two Points Not Enough, P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 4-2

Providence, RI - Mike Reilly notched a goal and an assist in his P-Bruins debut, but it was not enough as the Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Oskar Steen started the scoring for the P-Bruins, while Reilly posted the primary assist on the goal.

How It Happened

Reilly skated the puck up the left wing and sauced a pass across the ice to a cutting Steen, who redirected the puck in the net for his fourth goal of the season with 4:16 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Tyson Foerster caught a pass in the slot, walked it between the hash marks, and fired a shot glove side to tie the game with 14:59 remaining in the second period.

Issac Ratcliffe got a stick on a shot while in the slot and deflected it in the net with 5:52 left in the second period to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.

While on a 5-on-3 power play, Reilly hammered a one-timer from the top of the slot to tie the game at 2-2 with 3:07 remaining in the second period.

Ratcliffe ripped a snap shot from the right circle, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 lead with 11:48 to play in the third period.

Elliot Desnoyers buried a feed from the top of the crease to give the Phantoms a 4-2 lead with 4:04 left in the third.

Stats

Steen's goal was his second in as many games and extended his point streak to three games.

Vinni Lettieri's assist on the Reilly goal extended his point streak to four games.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for game two of a three game home weekend on Saturday, November 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

