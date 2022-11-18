Levtchi, Lyon Lead Charlotte to Lopsided Win

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Propelled by huge nights from Anton Levtchi and Alex Lyon, the Checkers went into Bridgeport and came away with a decisive 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Levtchi kept his hot streak going and proved to be a driving force for Charlotte, factoring into three of the visitors' four tallies. The Finnish forward combined with Lucas Carlsson to set up a breakaway opportunity for Chris Tierney to bury just 27 seconds into the game, then finished off a tic-tac-toe play that bamboozled the Bridgeport defense and extended his squad's advantage minutes later.

SCORE SHEET

The Islanders broke through midway through the first, but Levtchi pushed the Checkers back ahead by a pair in the second courtesy of a quick wrister on the rush.

That would prove to be more than enough for the Checkers, as Alex Lyon slammed the door on the other end of the ice. The Islanders pumped rubber on the Charlotte net throughout the night but Lyon was up to the task, amassing a staggering 38 saves en route to a big road win.

NOTES

The Checkers are now 1-0-0-1 against the Islanders this season ... This marks the first time this season that the Checkers have won consecutive games on the road ... This was also Charlotte's first regulation win on the road... Alex Lyon's 38 saves are the most by a Checkers goalie this season ... Chris Tierney has multi-point efforts in two of his last three games and has six points in his last five games ... Anton Levtchi has multi-point efforts in two of his last three games and six points in his last four games ... Tonight was Levtchi's second multi-goal game of the season ... Lucas Carlsson has a point in back-to-back games since returning from the NHL ... Riley Nash has goals in two straight games ... Tonight was the first time the Checkers have been outshot in a game since Nov. 11 - their last matchup in Bridgeport ... Johnny Ludvig missed the game due to injury ... Logan Hutsko, Henry Bowlby, Serron Noel, Dennis Cesana, Zach Uens, Max Gildon and J-F Berube were scratches ... The Checkers are finishing their six-game road trip with one last contest Saturday night in Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.