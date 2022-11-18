Tokarski, Pens Blank Bears, 4-0

November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears (8-3-2-0) saw their season-high six-game winning streak come to an end following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7-4-1-0) on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins built a 1-0 lead at the 4:16 mark of the first period when Mitch Reinke's play off the pads of Hershey netminder Zach Fucale produced a rebound that Drake Caggiula buried.

Hershey outshot the Penguins by a 9-6 margin in the second, and it appeared that the Bears had tied the game with 4:19 remaining in the frame, but the apparent deflection goal off the shot from the left point by Vincent Iorio was waved off for contact with the goaltender after Kale Kessy appeared to have brushed by Dustin Tokarski.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:46 of the third when Jonathan Gruden flew up the right wing and snapped a shot that clanked in off the opposite post.

The Penguins added two more goals in the third, as Sam Houde tallied at 15:24 and Filip Hallander struck with an empty-net score at 18:52 to cap the game.

Shots finished 26-22 favoring the Bears. Fucale went 18-for-21 for Hershey, while Tokarski stopped all 26 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and earned the secondary assist on Gruden's goal. The Bears were 0-for-5 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 0-for-2.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Hartford Wolf Pack for Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.