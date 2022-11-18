Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned forward Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Czarnik appeared in four games with Detroit from Nov. 5-Nov. 18, totaling one goal and a plus-one rating. The 29-year-old ranks fourth on the Griffins roster with 10 points (5-5-10) in eight games this season, with his three power-play goals tied for 10th in the AHL. Czarnik has totaled a least one point in seven of the eight games and started the campaign with five points (3-2-5) in the first two contests. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2022
- Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Sign Springfield Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Charlotte to Begin Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hot Hogs Offense Set for Weekend Set with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.