Austin Czarnik Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned forward Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik appeared in four games with Detroit from Nov. 5-Nov. 18, totaling one goal and a plus-one rating. The 29-year-old ranks fourth on the Griffins roster with 10 points (5-5-10) in eight games this season, with his three power-play goals tied for 10th in the AHL. Czarnik has totaled a least one point in seven of the eight games and started the campaign with five points (3-2-5) in the first two contests. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

