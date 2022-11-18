Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (5-3-1-2; 13 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (8-4-0-0; 16 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena in the midst of a road-heavy stretch to host the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday at 7 p.m. The matchup is the second of eight games between the two teams this season and the first of three games this weekend for the Wild.

IN A GROOVE

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena in the midst of a road-heavy stretch that includes nine away games in 10 contests. Both the Wild and Admirals enter Friday having defeated the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in their previous game. Iowa will look to continue its three-game winning streak, which includes a 4-3 road win over Milwaukee on Nov. 11. Michael Milne scored his first professional goal and the eventual game-winner in that game.

PRIME TIME POINTS

- Sammy Walker ranks third among AHL rookie scorers with 12 points (6-6=12)

- Walker leads the Wild in goals (6) and points (12) and is tied for the team lead in assists (6)

- Nic Petan is riding a three-game point streak (2-5=7)

- Petan recorded a goal and two assists in Iowa's 4-3 win over Milwaukee on Nov. 11

ROOKIE WATCH

- Rookie Luke Evangelista leads the Admirals in scoring (4-8=12), with two of his goals coming in the Nov. 11 matchup between the two teams

- Evangelista is also on a three-game point streak (2-2=4)

- Evangelista is ranked fifth in rookie scoring, tied with Sammy Walker

