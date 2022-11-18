Annunen Leads Eagles To 2-1 Overtime Win Over Firebirds
November 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen made 36 saves on 37 shots, while forward Alex Galchenyuk scored the game-winning goal with just 51 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 2-1 on Friday. Forward Mikhail Maltsev also found the back of the net in the victory, as Colorado registered as season-high 43 shots in the contest.
Coachella Valley would open the scoring in the contest when an Eagles turnover in the slot set up forward Jesper Froden to snap a wrister into the back of the net, giving the Firebirds a 1-0 edge at the 9:34 mark of the first period.
A power play would generate an answer for Colorado, as Maltsev deflected a shot from the point past Coachella Valley goalie Joey Daccord to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:40 remaining in the opening frame.
The Eagles would wind down the opening 20 minutes by killing off a 5-on-3 power play for 1:44 and headed to the first intermission with game still knotted at 1-1.
Annunen stood tall in the second period, as the Firebirds threw 13 shots on net in the middle frame, with Annunen turning aside all 13 to carry the Eagles to the second intermission still tied, 1-1.
Colorado flipped the script in the third period, heaping on the chances and outshooting Coachella Valley 15-5 in the final 20 minutes. This time it would be Daccord who would rise to the occasion, keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard and forcing a sudden-death overtime with the contest still deadlocked at 1-1.
In the extra session, defenseman Brad Hunt fired a shot from the slot that would produce a rebound the way of Galchenyuk. The veteran forward would then weave his way through the low slot before backhanding the puck past Daccord to give the Eagles the 2-1 win.
Colorado outshot the Firebirds 43-37, as the Eagles finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, November 19th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
