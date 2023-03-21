Top Hockey Prospects in United States Come to Utica this Week

Utica, NY. - The United States Premier Hockey League and the Utica Jr. Comets organization are proud to host the 2023 USPHL Premier and Elite National Championships this week. The tournament will be held at the Utica University Nexus Center in Utica, New York from Thursday, March 23rd to Tuesday, March 28th. Teams from all over the United States will be featured in this marquee event on the hockey calendar.

The USPHL Elite National Championship Game will be held on March 27th, with the USPHL Premier National Championship game being played one day later on March 28th. Teams qualified through 10 different Premier and four different Elite divisions across the country to earn their place in this prestigious event.

The event will begin with a three-day round-robin tournament for the USPHL Elite Conference. The USPHL Premier will open with a two-day seeding round to determine the matchups for the single-elimination Round of 16 on Saturday, March 25th. The Premier Quarterfinals and Elite Semifinals will take place on Sunday, March 26th. The Elite National Championship Game will be played at 12:00pm on March 27th, followed by the Premier Semifinals. The tournament will conclude with the Premier National Championship Game at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 28th.

The Utica University Nexus Center is a 169,440-square-foot facility conveniently located off the New York State Thruway in Utica, N.Y. Newly opened in November 2022, the building features state of the art amenities for the ideal tournament destination.

The Utica University Nexus Center holds three multi-purpose 200-foot-by-85-foot playing surfaces that can be utilized as ice sheets or turf. The facility features modern broadcasting technology to ensure a prime viewing experience for those watching on HockeyTV, the exclusive broadcast partner of the USPHL. Apparel featuring the 2023 USPHL National Championships logo will be available on site during the event, and for a short time online following the National Championships.

